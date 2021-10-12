Carrie Lam visits transitional housing families

(People's Daily App) 13:21, October 12, 2021

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor visited four families living in transitional housing operated by the Lok Sin Tong Benevolent Society Kowloon on Monday to ask about their living conditions.

The four households were reportedly satisfied with the lighter rental burden, new living environment, relevant services and mutual help in the neighborhood.

The two transitional housing projects visited by Lam provided immediate relief to about 160 households who previously lived in deplorable conditions while awaiting public rental housing.

Lam said the government would step up efforts to produce more public housing units to help people in need.

