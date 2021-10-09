Central gov't spokesperson lauds HKSAR chief executive's policy address
BEIJING, Oct. 8 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese central government spokesperson on Friday spoke positively of the 2021 policy address by the Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Carrie Lam.
The policy address delivered on Wednesday focuses on the present, offers a long-term development plan and shows commitment to address the deep-rooted problems in Hong Kong, said the spokesperson of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council when asked to comment on the relevant matter.
It is hoped that Hong Kong residents from all walks of life will actively participate in the discussion and consultation of the policy address and support the chief executive and the HKSAR government in exercising law-based governance, the spokesperson added.
Photos
Related Stories
- Liaison office of central gov't supports HKSAR gov’t in seizing opportunities, bolstering economy
- Photo exhibition highlights blood ties between Hong Kong, motherland over past century
- HKSAR gov't unveils massive housing plan, eyes edge with better integration
- Hong Kong to increase land supply, provide 330,000 public housing units in coming decade
- Integration into national development brings new impetus to Hong Kong's economy: Carrie Lam
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.