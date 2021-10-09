Central gov't spokesperson lauds HKSAR chief executive's policy address

Xinhua) 11:10, October 09, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 8 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese central government spokesperson on Friday spoke positively of the 2021 policy address by the Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Carrie Lam.

The policy address delivered on Wednesday focuses on the present, offers a long-term development plan and shows commitment to address the deep-rooted problems in Hong Kong, said the spokesperson of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council when asked to comment on the relevant matter.

It is hoped that Hong Kong residents from all walks of life will actively participate in the discussion and consultation of the policy address and support the chief executive and the HKSAR government in exercising law-based governance, the spokesperson added.

