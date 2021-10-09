Liaison office of central gov't supports HKSAR gov’t in seizing opportunities, bolstering economy

Xinhua) 10:53, October 09, 2021

HONG KONG, Oct. 8 (Xinhua) -- The Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) on Friday voiced support for the HKSAR government in administering Hong Kong in accordance with the law, seizing development opportunities, and improving the economy and people’s livelihood.

A spokesperson for the liaison office made the remarks in response to media inquiries about the annual policy address published by HKSAR Chief Executive Carrie Lam on Wednesday.

The spokesperson urged people from all walks of life to make more constructive comments on the policy address and also called on the HKSAR government to better respond to public concerns during the process of implementation.

The central authorities always care about Hong Kong and support its long-term prosperity and stability, the spokesperson said, vowing continued efforts to support the chief executive and the HKSAR government.

As Hong Kong has entered a new stage of development after returning from chaos to stability, the policy address shows the spirit of responsibility and is widely praised by the public, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said the policy address puts forward new measures of safeguarding national security to propel the implementation of “one country, two systems,” actively fits into the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) for National Economic and Social Development, and draws a blueprint for the northern part of Hong Kong to create new vitality.

