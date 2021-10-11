Chief secretary for administration of HKSAR gov't vows to actively implement policy address

Xinhua) 09:02, October 11, 2021

HONG KONG, Oct. 10 (Xinhua) -- John Lee, chief secretary for administration of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government, said Sunday he will ensure solid implementation of the 2021 policy address by HKSAR Chief Executive Carrie Lam.

Lee said in a blog post that he will fully support the chief executive in the administration of the HKSAR, actively coordinate the work of bureaux and departments, and advance and implement the initiatives and measures in the annual policy address.

He said he will lead the Basic Law Promotion Steering Committee to strengthen the education of the constitution, the Basic Law of the HKSAR and national security, and promote the implementation of the oath requirements of public officials.

The policy address has put forward the visionary development strategy for the new northern metropolis, with measures to develop residential units, technology, commerce, tourism, and employment for a dynamic area that will balance development and conservation, Lee noted.

Calling it an all-win strategy, Lee said the new metropolis will consolidate Hong Kong's existing advantages and develop new ones, adding that Hong Kong and Shenzhen will see greater synergy under the "twin cities, three circles" strategic framework.

The policy address noted that 2022 will mark the important occasion of the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland. Lee said he had convened meetings of bureaux and departments to prepare for this important event and will promote active participation from all walks of life in celebrative activities.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)