Nominations for HKSAR LegCo election to start on Oct. 30

Xinhua) 14:04, October 09, 2021

HONG KONG, Oct. 8 (Xinhua) -- The nomination period for the 2021 Legislative Council (LegCo) general election in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) will run from Oct. 30 to Nov. 12, the Registration and Electoral Office (REO) said Friday.

The general election will be held on Dec. 19. A total of 90 members, with 20 from geographical constituencies, 30 from functional constituencies and 40 from the Election Committee constituency, will be returned.

"Nominees are advised to submit their nominations as early as possible to allow time to correct mistakes, if any, in the nomination forms before the deadline," a spokesman for the REO said.

To run for a seat in a geographical constituency, a functional constituency or the Election Committee constituency, a nominee must be a registered geographical constituency elector aged 21 or above. He or she must also have ordinarily resided in Hong Kong for the three years immediately preceding the date of his or her nomination, and must be a Chinese citizen who is a Hong Kong permanent resident with no right of abode in a foreign country, the spokesman said.

