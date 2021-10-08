Languages

Archive

Friday, October 08, 2021

Home>>

Key takeaways from HK Policy Address

(People's Daily App) 16:42, October 08, 2021

Chief Executive of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Carrie Lam delivered Wednesdasy her fifth annual Policy Address, the final one of her current term. Here are the key takeaways of her address.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories