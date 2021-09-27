Hong Kong's business environment remains sound, energetic: HKSAR financial chief

Xinhua) 08:40, September 27, 2021

HONG KONG, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- Paul Chan, financial secretary of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government, said on Sunday that Hong Kong's business environment remains sound and energetic with unlimited opportunities.

Chan said in his blog that a fact sheet released by the Chinese Foreign Ministry Friday, listing U.S. interference in Hong Kong affairs, showed that the United States tried to use Hong Kong to hold back China's development.

Chan said that the national security law in the HKSAR helped restore social stability and safety, and the improvements to Hong Kong's electoral system demonstrated the implementation of the principle of "patriots administering Hong Kong" institutionally.

The finance chief urged the United States and other countries to respect China's sovereignty, abide by the basic norms of international relations, and not to intervene in Hong Kong affairs.

He added that Hong Kong will continue to be a free, fair and transparent market, welcoming international enterprises and investors to explore development opportunities and share development benefits here.

