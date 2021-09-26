Anti-China group in HK shall be held accountable: spokesperson

Xinhua, September 26, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 25 (Xinhua) -- The anti-China group "Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China" shall be held accountable under the law, even after its dissolution, a central government spokesperson said Saturday.

The spokesperson made the remarks when commenting on a dissolution announcement from the anti-China group.

The group's collapse was inevitable, and the central government firmly supports Hong Kong Special Administrative Region authorities in continuing their investigation into the group's activities under the law, said the spokesperson from the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council.

Noting that the group had been pursuing the goal of subversion, inciting hostility towards the Communist Party of China and the central government, and colluding with external forces to impose pressure and sanctions on Hong Kong-related affairs, the spokesperson said its activities have gravely endangered national security.

Moreover, the group and its core members were still active after the Law on Safeguarding National Security in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region entered into force, the spokesperson said, adding that they must be punished according to the law as a warning to others.

