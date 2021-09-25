HKSAR gov't supports Chinese foreign ministry's issuance of fact sheet on U.S. interference in Hong Kong affairs

Xinhua) 11:15, September 25, 2021

HONG KONG, Sept. 24 (Xinhua) -- The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government on Friday voiced full support for the Chinese Foreign Ministry's issuance of "Fact Sheet: U.S. Interference in Hong Kong Affairs and Support for Anti-China, Destabilizing Forces."

The United States has been colluding with anti-China, destabilizing forces for years and disseminating anti-China comments and thoughts via organizations and individuals with ulterior motives to incite emotions and advocate such ideas as "Hong Kong independence" and "self-determination," the HKSAR government said in a statement.

It said such malicious acts seriously jeopardized the national sovereignty, security and development interests, making Hong Kong a gaping hole in national security, with its prosperity and stability also placed at risk.

As the foreign ministry has now exposed the U.S. malicious acts with ironclad evidence, Hong Kong people can now grasp the facts, understand clearly the years of interference by external forces in Hong Kong, and avoid falling prey to the malicious attempts of the United States, the HKSAR government said.

The central authorities took resolute actions in enacting the national security law in Hong Kong, allowing the HKSAR government to prevent, suppress and impose punishment for any act endangering national security in accordance with the law, it said.

The following improvement of the electoral system of the HKSAR also prevented individuals with anti-China sentiment from entering the HKSAR's political system through elections, thereby demonstrating the full and faithful implementation of the principle of "patriots administering Hong Kong" institutionally, the HKSAR government said.

Hong Kong society has since been transformed from chaos to stability and moved towards prosperity, it noted.

With the country's staunch support, the business environment of Hong Kong not only remains intact, but is presented with unlimited business opportunities with the enormous opportunities brought about by the 14th Five-Year Plan and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area development, the government said.

The HKSAR government said it will continue to enforce the national security law in Hong Kong resolutely and implement the principle of "patriots administering Hong Kong" fully and faithfully, firmly opposing and guarding against foreign forces interfering in the internal affairs of Hong Kong.

