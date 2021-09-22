Home>>
Hong Kong reaches new milestone in implementing "patriots governing Hong Kong": HKSAR gov't
(Xinhua) 08:37, September 22, 2021
The successful 2021 Election Committee's subsector ordinary elections in Hong Kong symbolized a new milestone in the implementation of the principle of "patriots governing Hong Kong" in the political system, HKSAR government has said.
