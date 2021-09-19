Vice premier meets with HKSAR chief executive

Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Carrie Lam in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 18, 2021. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

SHENZHEN, Sept. 18 (Xinhua) -- Vice Premier Han Zheng on Saturday afternoon met with Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Carrie Lam in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province.

Han, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, acknowledged the achievements the HKSAR government has made in COVID-19 response, economic recovery and helping residents overcome difficulties.

Han expressed the hope that the HKSAR government would implement the principle of "patriots administering Hong Kong" and step up efforts in organizing in accordance with the law its three upcoming elections.

The central government firmly supports Hong Kong in consolidating its status as a global financial hub and building itself into an international innovation and technology hub, Han said, adding that the HKSAR government should unite all sectors of Hong Kong to maintain its effective COVID-19 response, plan for long-term development and improve people's livelihood.

Mentioning a recent decision made by central authorities to upgrade the Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong Modern Service Industry Cooperation Zone, Han expressed the hope that the HKSAR government could seize the opportunities created by the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, utilize Hong Kong's unique advantages and the central authorities' support policies, and keep deepening mutually beneficial cooperation with the mainland.

Carrie Lam thanked the central authorities' care and support for Hong Kong and vowed to organize well the upcoming elections.

She also pledged active participation in the development of the Greater Bay Area and Qianhai, and vowed to help Hong Kong achieve better development through integration with the overall development of the country.

Xia Baolong attended the meeting.

