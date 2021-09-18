Nomination for HKSAR seventh-term LegCo election to start on Oct. 30

Xinhua) 09:13, September 18, 2021

HONG KONG, Sept. 17 (Xinhua) -- The election of the seventh-term Legislative Council (LegCo) of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) is scheduled for Dec. 19, with the nomination period running from Oct. 30 to Nov. 12.

According to a document submitted to the LegCo by the HKSAR government, the Registration and Electoral Office (REO) plans to set up more than 620 polling stations for the 2021 Hong Kong LegCo election, and recruit about 36,000 workers for services in the voting and counting ballots on the polling day.

The REO plans to change the voting hours at polling stations to be from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., while the voting hours at dedicated polling stations in Correctional Services Department facilities will still be from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

