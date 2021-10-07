China coach Li eyeing victory in WC qualifier against Vietnam
China's national team head coach Li Tie says all his players are ready to fight and try their best to beat Vietnam in Thursday's FIFA World Cup qualifier here.
"My players worked very hard in the training camp and their current physical condition is far better than during the first two matches last month, when we lost to Australia and Japan. Apart from the injured players, all the others have a strong desire to fight. I hope the players who play tomorrow show their best form on the pitch," Li said at Wednesday's pre-match press conference.
China has been training in Sharjah for nearly one month due to the pandemic, and Li admitted it was a difficult situation for the team and himself. "It was the first time for everyone to have a training camp like this. We had training sessions that were high in both intensity and volume, and the long closed training period might affect the players' mentality, which they must overcome." he added.
After losing the first two matches in its qualifying campaign, China has to defeat Vietnam to keep its World Cup dreams alive. "The Vietnamese team has made great progress in the past 10 years. We respect our opponent, but we have only one goal in the game, which is to strive for victory with all our strength. For international competitions at this level, every game is like a final," Li noted.
"We have done a lot of targeted training for Vietnam. I believe that the players are ready and I hope we have a wonderful game," Li added.
Vietnam head coach Park Hang-seo also emphasized the importance of the match. "Both teams lost their first two matches. It's a very important match and big pressure for me as well as my team. China is ranked higher than Vietnam, so it's not easy. We will play our style of football and will be focused on the match," the South Korean said.
Photos
Related Stories
- UEFA Champions League Group B: AC Milan vs. Atletico de Madrid
- Shui Qingxia willing to coach Chinese women's football team
- Milan edges Spezia with Maldini's maiden goal
- Serie A football match: Napoli vs. Sampdoria
- Araujo saves a point for Barca but can't hide deep crisis at the club
- UEFA Europa League: Dinamo Zagreb vs. West Ham United
- In pics: Premier League: Leeds vs. Liverpool
- Japan defeats China in FIFA World Cup qualifiers
- China coach Li asks players to "play as a final" against Japan in FIFA World Cup qualifiers
- All square at Anfield, Man City deepen Arsenal's woes
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.