During the Mid-Autumn Festival, Pu’er City received a total of 332,559 tourists, realizing a tourism income of CNY 202,464,400. Among them, there are 98,006 overnight tourists and 234,553 tourists for one-day tour. During the festival period, the tourism market of Pu’er has been continuously hot, with the characteristics of diversified tourism demands, individual tourists and an obvious trend of free travel.