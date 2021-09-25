Olympic alternate gymnast Wei wins women's all-around gold at National Games

Xinhua) 15:34, September 25, 2021

XI'AN, Sept. 24 (Xinhua) -- 17-year-old gymnast Wei Xiaoyuan, an alternate in China's Olympic roster, rallied to take the women's all-around title at China's 14th National Games on Friday.

Wei, of Guangxi, won the title with 55.064 points, edging national teammate Ou Yushan of Guangdong by 0.099 points. Luo Rui, another alternate at Tokyo 2020, settled for bronze with 54.866 points.

Wei produced an excellent performance on the uneven bars to lead the competition after rotation three. Her score of 13.266 in the floor exercise held off a strong challenge from Ou, as the latter scored 13.500 points which was not enough for gold.

"Though I was a little nervous on the uneven bars and floor exercise, I managed to finish the competition without big mistakes," Wei said. "The gold medal boosted my self-confidence since I have little experience of big events."

Wei's attention will now turn to the 50th World Gymnastics Championships in Kitakyushu, Japan in October.

