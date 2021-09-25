Olympic alternate gymnast Wei wins women's all-around gold at National Games
XI'AN, Sept. 24 (Xinhua) -- 17-year-old gymnast Wei Xiaoyuan, an alternate in China's Olympic roster, rallied to take the women's all-around title at China's 14th National Games on Friday.
Wei, of Guangxi, won the title with 55.064 points, edging national teammate Ou Yushan of Guangdong by 0.099 points. Luo Rui, another alternate at Tokyo 2020, settled for bronze with 54.866 points.
Wei produced an excellent performance on the uneven bars to lead the competition after rotation three. Her score of 13.266 in the floor exercise held off a strong challenge from Ou, as the latter scored 13.500 points which was not enough for gold.
"Though I was a little nervous on the uneven bars and floor exercise, I managed to finish the competition without big mistakes," Wei said. "The gold medal boosted my self-confidence since I have little experience of big events."
Wei's attention will now turn to the 50th World Gymnastics Championships in Kitakyushu, Japan in October.
Photos
Related Stories
- Hong Kong athletes try Shaanxi paper-cuts during National Games
- China's Olympic silver medalist Liu eyes canoe gold in Paris 2024
- China's pole vaulter Li Ling sticks to faith for higher
- Weightlifting world records surpassed at China's National Games
- MVP Wu Qian buries 12 three-pointers in Zhejiang's win at National Games
- Tang beats Asian record holder Xie for men's 200m gold at National Games
- Guangdong wins women's gymnastics team event at National Games
- Chinese swimmers keep lowering records at National Games
- Self-belief drives Fan Zhendong to nail-biting victory over Ma Long at China's National Games
- Anti-doping blind box popular among athletes at China's National Games
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.