Languages

Archive

Wednesday, September 22, 2021

Home>>

Full moon seen around world

(Xinhua) 10:17, September 22, 2021

Photo taken on Sept. 21, 2021 shows the full moon rising over Canary Wharf in London, Britain. (Photo by Stephen Chung/Xinhua)


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】【7】【8】【9】

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories