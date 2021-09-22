Xi elaborates on guiding principles for international relations

Xinhua) 09:06, September 22, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday elaborated on the guiding principles for international relations.

"We must strengthen solidarity and promote mutual respect and win-win cooperation in conducting international relations," Xi said in his statement delivered via video at the general debate of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

A world of peace and development should embrace civilizations of various forms, and must accommodate diverse paths to modernization, Xi said. "Democracy is not a special right reserved to an individual country, but a right for the people of all countries to enjoy."

Referring to recent developments in the global situation, he said they showed once again that military intervention from the outside and so-called democratic transformation entail nothing but harm.

"We need to advocate peace, development, equity, justice, democracy and freedom, which are the common values of humanity, and reject the practice of forming small circles or zero-sum games," Xi said.

Xi added that one country's success does not have to mean another country's failure, and that the world is big enough to accommodate common development and progress of all countries.

Stressing that China has never and will never invade or bully others, or seek hegemony, Xi said that China is always a builder of world peace, contributor to global development, defender of the international order and provider of public goods.

China will continue to bring the world new opportunities through its new development, Xi noted.

"We must improve global governance and practice true multilateralism," Xi said. "In the world, there is only one international system, i.e. the international system with the United Nations at its core. There is only one international order, i.e. the international order underpinned by international law. There is only one set of rules, i.e. the basic norms governing international relations underpinned by the purposes and principles of the UN Charter."

The UN should hold high the banner of true multilateralism and serve as the central platform for countries to jointly safeguard universal security, share development achievements and chart the course for the future of the world, Xi said.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)