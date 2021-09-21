Shooting at U.S. Virginia high school injures two

Xinhua) 09:33, September 21, 2021

WASHINGTON, Sept. 20 (Xinhua) -- A shooting incident that occurred Monday at a high school in the U.S. state of Virginia resulted in two injuries, local police said.

According to the most recent update by police in the city of Newport News, the condition of the two injured persons was not believed to be life-threatening, and rumors that active shooters existed at other schools were false.

Police didn't disclose information as to how many suspects were involved and what their identities were, saying only that an investigation is going on.

Police said earlier that Heritage High School students were being evacuated and sent to the tennis courts on campus, where they could be joined by their parents.

