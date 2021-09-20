Military training plane crashes in U.S. Texas

Xinhua) 09:51, September 20, 2021

HOUSTON, Sept. 19 (Xinhua) -- A military training plane on Sunday crashed in Lake Worth, the south central U.S. state of Texas, the Fort Worth Fire Department tweeted.

Two homes were heavily damaged following the crash and two to three people were being treated, the fire department said on Twitter, asking the public to avoid the area.

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Bianji)