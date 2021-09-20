Home>>
Xi to attend General Debate of 76th session of UN General Assembly
(Xinhua) 10:42, September 20, 2021
File photo
BEIJING, Sept. 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the General Debate of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly and deliver important remarks via video link on Tuesday, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying announced Monday.
(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Bianji)
Photos
- Bumper harvest presents a magnificent scene of terraced rice paddies in SW China's Luzhou city
- In pics: life of Siberian tigers in NE China's breeding center
- Explore wonderland created by an alpine lake cluster in SW China's Yunnan
- In pics: Museums across China unveil creative and culturally-inspired mooncakes
Related Stories
- Xi Jinping to attend UNGA general debate via video link
- Xi-Biden phone call sets tone for next stage of China-U.S. relations, says expert
- Xi Jinping -- On war against "common enemy of mankind"
- Xi stresses high-quality development of Party's work on ethnic affairs
- Xi calls for steady, long-term development of China-Philippines ties
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.