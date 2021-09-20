Xi to attend General Debate of 76th session of UN General Assembly

Xinhua) 10:42, September 20, 2021

File photo

BEIJING, Sept. 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the General Debate of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly and deliver important remarks via video link on Tuesday, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying announced Monday.

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Bianji)