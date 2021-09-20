Home>>
Xi Jinping to attend UNGA general debate via video link
(CGTN) 10:24, September 20, 2021
Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the general debate of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and deliver a speech via video link on Tuesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying announced on Monday.
