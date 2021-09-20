Chinese vice premier urges strict implementation of epidemic control measures

Xinhua) 09:52, September 20, 2021

vBEIJING, Sept. 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan on Saturday urged all parties to take up due responsibilities to effectively curb the spread of COVID-19 virus in southeast China's Fujian Province.

Sun, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, made the remarks during an inspection tour to Fujian, which is experiencing a resurgence of the epidemic.

Sun listened to reports by local officials and opinions from medical experts, and visited locations where sporadic outbreaks took place to learn the efforts of epidemic containment, nucleic acid tests and treatment of patients, among others.

Acknowledging the current progress in containing the epidemic, Sun pointed out that the situation is still by many means unpredictable. She called for boosting the efficiency of nucleic acid tests and screening of key groups in order to prevent the virus from spreading, adding that the lockdown of key areas should be implemented accurately and strictly.

Noting that many of the infected are children, Sun said they should receive proper treatment that addresses both their physical and psychological needs.

