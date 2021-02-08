Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Feb 8, 2021
Chinese vice-premier urges strengthened epidemic control during Spring Festival holiday

(Xinhua)    08:52, February 08, 2021

Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, attends a symposium convened at the National Health Commission on Feb. 7, 2021. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

BEIJING, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice-Premier Sun Chunlan on Sunday called for strengthened efforts in epidemic prevention and control for the upcoming Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year.

Containment measures against COVID-19 should be fully implemented and responsibilities should be assigned to ensure a safe and happy holiday, Sun stressed during a symposium convened at the National Health Commission.

Noting that medical and health workers have been fighting on the front line against the epidemic for more than a year, Sun called for persistent efforts in epidemic control, as well as further improved measures and contingency plans.

Sun also underscored efforts to improve China's disease prevention and control system, enrich medical resources and balance its regional allocation.

