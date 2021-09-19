Home>>
In pics: giant panda Jin Baobao at Ahtari zoo, Finland
(Xinhua) 15:53, September 19, 2021
Visitors take photos of giant panda Jin Baobao at Ahtari zoo in Ahtari, Finland, Sept. 18, 2021. Sept. 18 marks Jin Baobao's birthday. In January 2018, two pandas, Hua Bao and Jin Baobao, arrived in Finland, the first Nordic country to receive a pair of giant pandas from China. Finns gave them the Finnish nicknames "Pyry" and "Lumi," which mean "heavy snowfall" and "snow." (Xinhua/Chen Jing)
