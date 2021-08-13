Home>>
Shenyang zoo celebrates 7th birthday for giant panda Bing Qing
(Ecns.cn) 10:53, August 13, 2021
Giant panda "Bing Qing" looks at its birthday cake at Shenyang Forest Zoological Garden, Shenyang, China's Liaoning Province, August 12, 2021. Staff members prepare delicious food and interesting toys for Bing Qing to celebrate its 7th birthday. (Photo/ Yu Haiyang)
