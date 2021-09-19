Pandemic proves Western-style democratic capitalism not best sociopolitical model: experts

HONG KONG, Sept. 18 (Xinhua) -- The pandemic has in many ways "dethroned Western-style democratic capitalism as the best sociopolitical model to advance society, foster economic growth and address pressing social problems," experts said in an article in the South China Morning Post on Thursday.

Guillaume Zagury, a French epidemiologist, and Laurie Underwood, a professor of intercultural business communications, said a new sociopolitical model -- "digital Confucianism" -- has emerged in East Asian countries including China.

The model combines Confucian-style acceptance of governance with continuous advancements in technology, according to the authors.

In China, each time when an outbreak of the virus occurs, the government will respond swiftly by shutting down affected districts -- locking down specific buildings, metro stops or airports -- until all COVID-19 patients are hospitalized and everyone exposed is quarantined, the authors said.

Besides, most of China's virus controls have been enhanced by digital tracing, the experts said.

Despite the West's complaints about invasion of privacy and freedom of movement, "the ability to quickly ease social distancing rules and return to jobs and classes in person are also valuable freedoms," the authors said.

The pandemic proves China's "digital Confucianism" is superior to the West, they said.

