Call in Club: Catching up during the Pandemic

People's Daily Online) 13:47, September 18, 2021

As COVID-19 still rages on around the world, people from different countries have their own unique stories to share. Reporters from People’s Daily Online has got in touch with foreign guests via video link in this episode of our program Call in Club.

Andy Boreham, a journalist from New Zealand, has been lashed out by some Western audiences for his objective coverage of China’s great response to the pandemic. Annemarie Li, from Germany, now lives in China, and her parents were infected in Germany with the virus, which was a cause of great concern for their daughter living on the other side of the world.

Rejecting the politicization of tracing the origins of COVID-19 and jointly prevailing over the pandemic is our common wish.

