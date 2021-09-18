Home>>
Call in Club: Catching up during the Pandemic
(People's Daily Online) 13:47, September 18, 2021
As COVID-19 still rages on around the world, people from different countries have their own unique stories to share. Reporters from People’s Daily Online has got in touch with foreign guests via video link in this episode of our program Call in Club.
Andy Boreham, a journalist from New Zealand, has been lashed out by some Western audiences for his objective coverage of China’s great response to the pandemic. Annemarie Li, from Germany, now lives in China, and her parents were infected in Germany with the virus, which was a cause of great concern for their daughter living on the other side of the world.
Rejecting the politicization of tracing the origins of COVID-19 and jointly prevailing over the pandemic is our common wish.
(Web editor: Sheng Chuyi, Liang Jun)
Photos
- Bumper harvest presents a magnificent scene of terraced rice paddies in SW China's Luzhou city
- In pics: life of Siberian tigers in NE China's breeding center
- Explore wonderland created by an alpine lake cluster in SW China's Yunnan
- In pics: Museums across China unveil creative and culturally-inspired mooncakes
Related Stories
- Interview: China is major anti-pandemic partner of Afghanistan, says Afghan health official
- China-Europe freight trains support economic lifeline amid pandemic
- Guangdong reports 13 new locally transmitted asymptomatic COVID-19 cases
- WHA delegates highlight China's support in fighting COVID-19 pandemic
- What made China's battle against COVID-19 a success?
- Less-educated Americans suffer more financially from pandemic, new U.S. Fed report shows
- U.S. public transit forced to respond to new patterns in pandemic: media
- African states to revitalize maternal, infant health amid pandemic
- Experts call for end of America's herd immunity fixation: media
- China's top epidemiologist urges int'l effort against pandemic
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.