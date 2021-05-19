Home>>
Less-educated Americans suffer more financially from pandemic, new U.S. Fed report shows
(Xinhua) 16:12, May 19, 2021
WASHINGTON, May 19 (Xinhua) -- The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively affected Americans with lower levels of education more than their educated peers, a new report by the Federal Reserve said.
According to the report released on Monday, nearly nine in ten U.S. adults with at least a bachelor's degree said they were doing at least "okay" financially, while only 45 percent of those with less than a high school degree shared the same optimism about their financial prospects.
"Even as the economy has improved, we can certainly see that some are still struggling, especially those who lost their jobs and those with less education, many of whom fell further behind," Fed Board Governor Michelle Bowman said in a statement.
