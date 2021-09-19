Home>>
Chinese city launches new freight train route to London
(Xinhua) 12:28, September 19, 2021
LANZHOU, Sept. 18 (Xinhua) -- A freight train departed Wuwei City, northwest China's Gansu Province, for London on Saturday, launching the new route of China-Europe freight train service.
The train is loaded with 12 million masks, over 35,000 medical gloves, auto parts and textiles, worth over 16.72 million yuan (about 2.59 million U.S. dollars) in total, according to the China Railway Lanzhou Bureau Group Co., Ltd.
The train will exit China via the Khorgos port in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region and arrive in London in 20 days, about 10 days shorter than by sea.
Wuwei has seen the departure of five China-Europe freight trains this year, with the total value of goods reaching 106 million yuan.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Bianji)
Photos
- Bumper harvest presents a magnificent scene of terraced rice paddies in SW China's Luzhou city
- In pics: life of Siberian tigers in NE China's breeding center
- Explore wonderland created by an alpine lake cluster in SW China's Yunnan
- In pics: Museums across China unveil creative and culturally-inspired mooncakes
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.