Breathtaking sea of clouds drift over Tianshan Mountains in Xinjiang

People's Daily Online) 16:12, September 18, 2021

A heart-stirring sight of a sea of clouds was captured atop the Tianshan Mountains in Bayingolin Mongol Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, after a spell of rainfall on September 13, 2021.

Bayingolin is China's largest prefecture-level division. Boasting magnificent scenery, precious wildlife, as well as its ancient Loulan culture, it is regarded as a glittering pearl on the Silk Road.

