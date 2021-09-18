Home>>
Breathtaking sea of clouds drift over Tianshan Mountains in Xinjiang
(People's Daily Online) 16:12, September 18, 2021
A heart-stirring sight of a sea of clouds was captured atop the Tianshan Mountains in Bayingolin Mongol Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, after a spell of rainfall on September 13, 2021.
Bayingolin is China's largest prefecture-level division. Boasting magnificent scenery, precious wildlife, as well as its ancient Loulan culture, it is regarded as a glittering pearl on the Silk Road.
(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)
Photos
- Bumper harvest presents a magnificent scene of terraced rice paddies in SW China's Luzhou city
- In pics: life of Siberian tigers in NE China's breeding center
- Explore wonderland created by an alpine lake cluster in SW China's Yunnan
- In pics: Museums across China unveil creative and culturally-inspired mooncakes
Related Stories
- China’s central SOEs invest over 767 billion yuan in Xinjiang during 13th Five-Year Plan period
- Automation helps produce world-class tomato paste in Xinjiang
- Government spent billions on Xinjiang's health sector in 2016-2020
- Xinjiang residents tell stories of regional development
- When neighbors become like family: a story of two farmers in Xinjiang
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.