Xinjiang residents tell stories of regional development

Xinhua) 11:18, September 15, 2021

URUMQI, Sept. 14 (Xinhua) -- A video conference showcasing Xinjiang's stable development was held by the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region government and the Chinese embassy in Iran on Monday.

At the conference, several grassroots representatives from Xinjiang shared their experiences with Iranian officials, scholars, and other participants via video link, showing Xinjiang's stable development and refuting fallacies of anti-China forces in the West.

Abdusami Abdumijit graduated from the former vocational education and training center in Kashgar and became the deputy director of a local food company. He shared his experience of being influenced by religious extremism and being persuaded by his family to go to the center and learn e-commerce.

"With the support of community cadres and my parents, I founded the company with several friends. Business is booming. The company has hired 18 employees. My annual income is around 160,000 yuan (about 24,800 U.S. dollars)," he said.

"I often think that if the center hadn't pulled me out of the mire of religious extremism, I might have already embarked on the road of crime," he added.

Lutpulla Abdureyim, an Imam from Hotan city, said the government has been very supportive in improving venues and conditions for religious activities.

According to him, the local mosques now have access to water, electricity, roads, communication, radio and television, newspapers and periodicals, and washing and cleansing facilities. They are also equipped with medical services, air conditioners, fire-fighting facilities and drinking water, which greatly facilitate religious activities.

Ababakri Mamat, a cotton grower from Aksu Prefecture, said with sowing machines, unmanned aerial vehicles and cotton-picking machines, what used to take more than 100 people a few weeks to achieve now takes a few days.

"The so-called 'forced labor' is ridiculous. The members of the cooperative and I made money with our own hands, relying on our own labor to get rich. We don't need anyone to force us at all," he said.

