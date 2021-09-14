When neighbors become like family: a story of two farmers in Xinjiang
In Shufu County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region, there are two farmers who help and support each other just like family.
Cheng Yongli, from the Seed Field of Shufu County, used to be a close friend of Namaitijiang Hasimu's father. Ever since Hasimu's parents passed away, Cheng Yongli has been lending him a hand like his uncle.
In 2016, Cheng Yongli suggested that Hasimu raise cattle, supporting him financially and teaching him cattle-rearing skills. Later on, Cheng also helped him to grow prunes. Thanks to Cheng's kindness, Hasimu is able to make a handsome sum of money each year.
Four decades on, Cheng and Hasimu have been getting along like uncle and nephew. Their family have also stood together in times of need. "Look at us, we are just like family. Where are the ethnocide and genocide in Xinjiang those malicious people talk about? It's nonsense," Hasimu said.
Photos
Related Stories
- Female tour guide invites global travelers to come and see the real Xinjiang
- Interview: China's Xinjiang makes remarkable achievements in economic, social development -- Syrian expert
- Xinjiang cotton enterprises see improving businesses despite sanctions by Western countries
- Chinese diplomat slams Western unilateral coercive measures on Xinjiang
- Herdsmen in Xinjiang’s Keketuohai scenic area transfer livestock to autumn pastures
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.