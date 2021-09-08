Herdsmen in Xinjiang’s Keketuohai scenic area transfer livestock to autumn pastures

People's Daily Online) 16:52, September 08, 2021

(Photo/People’s Daily Online)

Herdsmen in the Keketuohai scenic area in northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region have begun to relocate their herds toward autumn pastures.

While having built cement roads for the herdsmen to transfer their livestock, the scenic area has also meanwhile arranged for cleaners to keep these roadways clean throughout the transfer period, bringing great convenience to the herdsmen.

The Keketuohai scenic area is rated as a national 5A tourist attraction, the highest rating for Chinese scenic spots.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)