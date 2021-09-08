Xinjiang unveils measures to promote health development of teenagers

Xinhua) 09:28, September 08, 2021

Children have fun in "Dove Lane" in the old town Tuancheng of Hotan City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 27, 2020.(Xinhua/Sadat)

URUMQI, Sept. 8 (Xinhua) -- Authorities in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region have rolled out a series of measures to bolster the health development of teenagers.

Among the 42 measures are enhancing physical education (PE), improving the youth sports competition system, and promoting the all-around integration of sports and education, according to a guideline issued by the regional sports bureau and education authority.

The guideline calls for more PE classes and encourages primary and middle schools in Xinjiang to offer one PE class a day.

Outstanding retired athletes are welcomed to work as PE teachers in schools, and social organizations and professional institutions are encouraged to cooperate with schools on physical education in Xinjiang, it said.

The measures came as part of China's efforts in recent weeks to reduce the heavy workload of students to promote fairness in its competitive education system and ensure the well-rounded development of young people.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)