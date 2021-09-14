18th China-ASEAN Expo closes in Nanning

Xinhua) 09:10, September 14, 2021

People visit the 18th China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 13, 2021. The 18th China-ASEAN Expo closed on Monday. Inaugurated in 2004, the annual expo is an important platform for promoting trade and bilateral relations between China and ASEAN. (Xinhua/Liu Lingyi)

