Sunday, September 12, 2021

Highlights at China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning

(Xinhua) 13:32, September 12, 2021

Visitors take photos at the booth of Iran at the 18th China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 11, 2021. The 18th China-ASEAN Expo and China-ASEAN Business and Investment Summit kicked off Friday in Nanning, highlighting the building of a closer China-ASEAN community with a shared future. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)


