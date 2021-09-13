Home>>
Martin Jacques: The argument that China is not a consensus system is nonsense
(People's Daily Online) 14:11, September 13, 2021
(Web editor: Liu Ning, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
- Over 2.13 bln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in China
- China refutes Australian defense chief's negative remarks
- US needs to work with China in COVID-19 fight
- China launches Wealth Management Connect pilot scheme in Greater Bay Area
- China's new yuan loans rise in August
- China sees robust growth in medical product trade with ASEAN in Jan.-July
- China's investment stock in Africa exceeds 47 bln USD: report
- China, Vietnam pledge to further enhance comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership
- China holds international peacekeeping drill
- China on 9/11 anniversary: Double standards in fighting terrorism should be abandoned
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.