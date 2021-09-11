China sees robust growth in medical product trade with ASEAN in Jan.-July

NANNING, Sept. 10 (Xinhua) -- China's trade volume of medical products with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) reached 13.3 billion U.S. dollars in the first seven months this year, up 32 percent year on year, according to official figures.

Xu Jinghe, deputy commissioner of the National Medical Products Administration, said Thursday at the 6th China-ASEAN Summit for Drug Development and Cooperation that the growth rate is higher than that of China's medical product imports and exports in the Jan.-July period.

The total trade volume of medical products between China and ASEAN hit 18 billion U.S. dollars in 2020, surging by 72 percent year on year, Xu added.

Accelerated development of China-ASEAN drug cooperation brings benefits for people from both sides, said Xu.

Co-organized by the National Medical Products Administration and the government of South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, the 6th China-ASEAN Summit for Drug Development and Cooperation opened in the region's Fangchenggang City Wednesday.

