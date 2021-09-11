China, Vietnam pledge to further enhance comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership

Xinhua) 11:03, September 11, 2021

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi (L) and Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh co-chair the 13th meeting of the China-Vietnam Steering Committee for Bilateral Cooperation in Hanoi, Vietnam, on Sept. 10, 2021. (Xinhua/Jiang Shengxiong)

HANOI, Sept. 10 (Xinhua) -- The 13th meeting of the China-Vietnam Steering Committee for Bilateral Cooperation was held in the Vietnamese capital Hanoi on Friday, with both sides pledging to further enhance the China-Vietnam comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.

The meeting was co-chaired by Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh.

At the meeting, the two sides agreed to continue supporting each other in the socialist cause and strengthen bilateral coordination and cooperation in international affairs.

Wang said facing the tremendous changes in the world and the COVID-19 pandemic, working together to overcome the difficulties is a natural strategic choice for China and Vietnam, two socialist neighbors, and has given the bilateral ties more profound meaning.

Wang stressed that the two countries should strive for more breakthroughs in bilateral trade in 2021, enhance the mutual trust between the two peoples, jointly safeguard international justice and the common strategic interests, and make efforts to bring the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership into effect as soon as possible.

China will continue to provide support for Vietnam on COVID-19 response as its capacity allows, Wang said.

In terms of maritime issues, Wang noted that the two sides should avoid any unilateral action that may complicate the situation and escalate disputes, and should jointly guard against the interference from forces outside the region, and show the international community that the peoples of China and Vietnam are able to properly manage their differences and expand their cooperation.

Extending thanks to China for support in Vietnam's fight against the pandemic, Minh said Vietnam is willing to maintain bilateral exchanges at multiple levels, and strengthen COVID-19 vaccine cooperation with China.

Vietnam is also willing to work with China to carry on with the current cooperation mechanisms, and enhance pragmatic maritime cooperation, Minh said.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Bianji)