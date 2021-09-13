Chinese-made orthopedic surgical robots complete over 400 surgeries

Xinhua) 09:14, September 13, 2021

Visitors view an orthopedic surgical robot at the 2021 World Robot Expo in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 12, 2021. The orthopedic surgical robot could dynamically analyze the patient's anatomy as well as the spine-hip relation and carry out the individualized surgery planning exactly as planned. Beijing Haidian Hospital officially introduced orthopedic surgery robots from May 2020, and has completed more than 400 robotic surgeries by the end of August 2021. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

