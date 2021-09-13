In pics: "Belt and Road" International Pavilion at 18th China-ASEAN Expo

Xinhua) 08:56, September 13, 2021

An exhibitor introduces Iranian artworks during the 18th China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 12, 2021. The 18th China-ASEAN Expo and China-ASEAN Business and Investment Summit kicked off Friday in Nanning, highlighting the building of a closer China-ASEAN community with a shared future. This year's expo continues to set "Belt and Road" International Pavilion for countries outside ASEAN, with about 120 enterprises from 30 countries participating in the expo. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

