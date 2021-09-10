We Are China

18th China-ASEAN Expo opens in south China

Xinhua) 10:53, September 10, 2021

NANNING, Sept. 10 (Xinhua) -- The 18th China-ASEAN Expo and China-ASEAN Business and Investment Summit kicked off Friday in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

