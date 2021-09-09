Home>>
Chinese vice president to attend 18th China-ASEAN Expo
(Xinhua) 16:42, September 09, 2021
BEIJING, Sept. 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan will attend the opening ceremony of the 18th China-ASEAN Expo and China-ASEAN Business and Investment Summit on Sept. 10, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian announced Thursday.
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Cross-border e-commerce heats up amid booming China-ASEAN trade
- China-ASEAN technology forum to be held in south China
- 18th China-ASEAN Expo expands exhibition area
- Interview: RCEP marks beginning of new era for China-ASEAN ties, says Thai official
- Cambodia reiterates support for elevation of ASEAN-China ties to comprehensive strategic partnership
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.