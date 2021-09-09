Chinese vice president to attend 18th China-ASEAN Expo

Xinhua) 16:42, September 09, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan will attend the opening ceremony of the 18th China-ASEAN Expo and China-ASEAN Business and Investment Summit on Sept. 10, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian announced Thursday.

