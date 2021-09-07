China-ASEAN technology forum to be held in south China

NANNING, Sept. 7 (Xinhua) -- The 9th Forum on China-ASEAN Technology Transfer and Collaborative Innovation will be held in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, from Sept. 9 to 13, regional authorities said Monday.

The high-level forum will be held both online and offline on the sidelines of the 18th China-ASEAN Expo, scheduled in Nanning from Sept. 10 to 13, according to the regional science and technology department.

The forum will feature a series of activities such as a forum of young scientists and an advanced technology exhibition.

It will also hold events to promote all-round, multi-level and extensive innovation cooperation between China, Japan, the Republic of Korea and ASEAN countries, aiming to provide technological support for the regional economic recovery.

Inaugurated in 2013, the Forum on China-ASEAN Technology Transfer and Collaborative Innovation has grown into an important platform for showcasing achievements in innovation and promoting innovation cooperation and technology transfer between China and ASEAN countries.

