Countries along the Belt and Road seek business opportunities at China-ASEAN Expo

Xinhua) 08:36, September 13, 2021

Photo taken on Sept. 11, 2021 showsthe "Belt andRoad" International Pavilion at the 18th China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

NANNING, Sept. 12 (Xinhua) -- The 18th China-ASEAN Expo and China-ASEAN Business and Investment Summit kicked off Friday in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, highlighting the building of a closer China-ASEAN community with a shared future.

Themed "Sharing opportunities created by the new land-sea corridor, building the China-ASEAN community with a shared future," this year's expo aims to deepen all-round cooperation in trade, economy, and other fields between China and ASEAN and consolidate the high-level dialogue platform.

With a total exhibition area of 102,000 square meters, the expo, held both online and offline, has attracted enterprises from more than 40 countries and regions.

This year's expo continues to set "Belt and Road" International Pavilion for countries outside ASEAN, with about 120 enterprises from 30 countries participating in the expo.

