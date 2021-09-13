China launches literary exchange platform for B&R countries

Xinhua) 08:51, September 13, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 12 (Xinhua) -- A platform dedicated to boosting literary exchanges and cooperations in countries along the Belt and Road (B&R) has been established in Beijing.

Initiated by China Writers Association (CWA), the "Literary Network of the Belt and Road" has drawn 30 influential literary organizations and 19 outstanding writers and translators from 35 countries to participate in this project as its co-founding members.

The platform's launch serves as an important step to enhance literary communications and cooperations along the B&R and a new starting point to build a Silk Road of literature initiative, said Tie Ning, head of the CWA.

The Chinese literary community has always attached great importance to deepening relations with its counterparts in the region, seeking shared inspirations and achieving common progress, Tie added.

