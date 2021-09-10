Commentary: The hypocrisy of Western politicians' concern over Hong Kong

Xinhua) 08:22, September 10, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 9 (Xinhua) -- The recent preposterous accusations by a bunch of Western politicians against the Hong Kong police's law-based arrests of some members of a notorious anti-China group have once again revealed their hypocrisy on issues related to the Chinese city.

Hong Kong is a society under the rule of law. No organization or individual has any privilege above the law. The Hong Kong police's operations are in line with the national security law, and have defended the sanctity of the rule of law.

A year after the implementation of the national security law in Hong Kong, the city has returned from chaos to stability and tranquility. The law has deterred anti-China forces in Hong Kong and blocked the intervention of external forces.

However, as stability returns to Hong Kong, some Western politicians are getting increasingly agitated. The reason is that they want to continue intervening in Hong Kong affairs and stirring up chaos there so as to disrupt China's development.

Those Western politicians have been used to tap human rights, democracy or freedom of speech as excuses to justify unlawful groups and individuals in Hong Kong. Their remarks and actions have already exposed their sinister intention to sabotage the rule of law in Hong Kong, obstruct the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region's law-based governance, and undermine the city's long-term peace and stability.

The double standards held by those Western politicians have also been brought into the sunlight.

While those Western politicians attempt to justify the criminal actions that put Hong Kong's stability in jeopardy, Western governments have never been weak in cracking down on acts that challenge national security, unity and social stability in their own countries.

The United States itself has the world's strictest national security laws, which applies to every inch of its territory. Washington has been relentless in cracking down on national security crimes and even willfully abuses the pretext of national security to undermine the legitimate rights and interests of other countries.

With the implementation of the national security law in Hong Kong, the city has already built up a solid law-based fortress against anti-China and destabilizing forces. The people in Hong Kong can now continue to enjoy their basic rights and freedom in accordance with the law.

As for those ill-intentioned Western politicians, no matter how hard they will try in the future, their scheme of intervention will always be doomed to fail.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)