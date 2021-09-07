U.S. COVID-19 cases surpass 40 mln -- Johns Hopkins University
People are seen near the Capitol building in Washington, D.C., the United States, on Sept. 6, 2021. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the United States topped 40 million on Monday, according to data from the Johns Hopkins University. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)
NEW YORK, Sept. 6 (Xinhua) -- The total number of COVID-19 cases in the United States topped 40 million on Monday, according to data from the Johns Hopkins University.
U.S. COVID-19 case count rose to 40,003,101, with a total of 648,935 deaths, as of 3:21 p.m. local time (1921 GMT), showed the data.
California topped the state-level caseload list, with 4,421,247 cases. Texas confirmed the second most cases of 3,706,980, followed by Florida with 3,352,451 cases, New York with 2,304,955 cases, and Illinois with more than 1.5 million cases.
Other states with over 1 million cases include Georgia, Pennsylvania, Ohio, North Carolina, New Jersey, Tennessee, Michigan and Arizona, according to the university's tally.
The United States remains the nation worst hit by the pandemic, with the world's most cases and deaths, making up more than 18 percent of the global caseload and nearly 14 percent of the global deaths.
U.S. COVID-19 caseload reached 10 million on Nov. 9, 2020, crossed 20 million on Jan. 1, 2021, and exceeded 30 million on March 24.
Photos
- Dance show saluting traditional culture of the Song Dynasty makes its debut
- Village in SW China’s Yunnan embraces prosperity through agricultural tourism
- Eighth birthday for pair of giant pandas celebrated in Haikou, Hainan province
- Olympic gold medalists portrayed in Shanxi artist’s polymer clay sculptures
Related Stories
- Nearly 2.11 bln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in China
- Chinese mainland reports 18 imported COVID-19 cases
- Politicizing COVID-19 origins tracing could derail int'l efforts: Lao foreign ministry
- China donates second batch of anti-pandemic supplies to Myanmar
- U.S. investigation into COVID-19 origins used as geopolitical weapon against China: media
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.