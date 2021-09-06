China donates second batch of anti-pandemic supplies to Myanmar

September 06, 2021

A medical worker prepares a dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Yangon, Myanmar, Aug. 3, 2021.(Xinhua/U Aung)

KUNMING, Sept. 5 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs held a ceremony on Sunday in the city of Ruili in southwest China's Yunnan Province to donate medical supplies for COVID-19 prevention to Myanmar's Shan state.

This is China's second batch of anti-pandemic materials donated to Myanmar, after the first batch for Kachin state, worth more than 1.55 million yuan (about 240,000 U.S. dollars), reached Myanmar on Aug. 27 via Houqiao Port in Yunnan's border city of Tengchong.

The new supplies, worth approximately 2.97 million yuan, include surgical gloves, masks, hazmat suits, medicine, nucleic acid testing kits and oxygen generators. The materials will head to the destination via Wanding Port after the ceremony.

The governments of the border regions of China and Myanmar have cooperated and supported each other in fighting the pandemic, including establishing a joint prevention and control mechanism to curb the cross-border spread of the virus.

