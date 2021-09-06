Nearly 2.11 bln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in China

Xinhua) 16:30, September 06, 2021

A medical worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a boy at a vaccination site in Xuhui District of Shanghai, east China, Sept. 3, 2021. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

BEIJING, Sept. 6 (Xinhua) -- Nearly 2.11 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in China as of Sunday, data from the National Health Commission showed Monday.

